NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 0.4 %

NVR opened at $7,182.32 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7,015.00 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,868.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,737.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

