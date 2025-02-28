Nwam LLC Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 443,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

