Nwam LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 341.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,475 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 195,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

