Nwam LLC Sells 11,830 Shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AGGH opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.