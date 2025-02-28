Nwam LLC Sells 3,840 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 66,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 98,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $248.64 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.