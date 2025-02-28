Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after buying an additional 653,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after buying an additional 633,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $127.39 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

