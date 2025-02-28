Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,254 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,474,238,000 after purchasing an additional 999,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,799,196,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $586,293,000 after purchasing an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $542,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $542,711,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $423.00 price target (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $356.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.92 and a 200 day moving average of $365.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.