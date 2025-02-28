Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.44 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613,683 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,723,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,081,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,785,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

