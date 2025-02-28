Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.