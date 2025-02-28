Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,142 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

