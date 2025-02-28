Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,497,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. The trade was a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE VMI opened at $343.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.24 and its 200 day moving average is $314.04.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

