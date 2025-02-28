Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,093.55. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,025. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG opened at $563.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $568.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

