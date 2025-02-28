Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Orion has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Orion Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 698,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $791.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.50. Orion has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Orion Company Profile



Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

