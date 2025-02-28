Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $26,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,367,000 after buying an additional 1,262,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,603 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.