Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 37,828 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

