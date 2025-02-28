Passive Capital Management LLC. Purchases 931 Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVSU. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $335.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

