Pearson (LON:PSON) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,390.50 ($17.53) and last traded at GBX 1,374 ($17.32), with a volume of 2710734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,335.50 ($16.83).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,400 ($17.65) to GBX 1,450 ($18.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Pearson Stock Performance
Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 62.10 ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Pearson had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pearson news, insider Omar Abbosh sold 77,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($16.33), for a total value of £1,010,737.44 ($1,273,931.74). Also, insider Sherry Coutu purchased 731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,282 ($16.16) per share, with a total value of £9,371.42 ($11,811.72). 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Pearson Company Profile
At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.
