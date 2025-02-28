Pearson (LON:PSON) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,390.50 ($17.53) and last traded at GBX 1,374 ($17.32), with a volume of 2710734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,335.50 ($16.83).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,400 ($17.65) to GBX 1,450 ($18.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Pearson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PSON

Pearson Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,309.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,177.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 62.10 ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Pearson had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pearson news, insider Omar Abbosh sold 77,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($16.33), for a total value of £1,010,737.44 ($1,273,931.74). Also, insider Sherry Coutu purchased 731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,282 ($16.16) per share, with a total value of £9,371.42 ($11,811.72). 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.