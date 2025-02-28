Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.090-0.130 EPS.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. 715,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

