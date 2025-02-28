Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,882,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,636% from the average session volume of 108,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

About Pelangio Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.