Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,882,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,636% from the average session volume of 108,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$11.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

