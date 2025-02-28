Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,882,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,636% from the average session volume of 108,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 16.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market cap of C$11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

