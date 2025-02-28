Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) were up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,882,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,636% from the average daily volume of 108,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The firm has a market cap of C$11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.