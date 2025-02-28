Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $834,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $658,959.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,291,162.46. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,118 shares of company stock worth $5,411,891. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

