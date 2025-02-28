Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Stock Price Up 13% – Here’s Why

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 2,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Permanent TSB Group Trading Up 13.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

About Permanent TSB Group

(Get Free Report)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.