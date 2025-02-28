Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to $4.42-4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-3.100 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. 5,591,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,145. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -99.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $152,912.43. The trade was a 76.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

