Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31,710.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 593,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $212.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.88 and a 200 day moving average of $215.61.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

