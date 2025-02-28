Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Today – February 28th

Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing drugs and medical products. They are often influenced by regulatory approvals, innovative breakthroughs, and shifts in healthcare market demand. As indicators of a sector that plays a crucial role in public health, these stocks can offer both growth potential and volatility depending on industry trends and policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $905.04. 1,571,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,819. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $811.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $848.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. 7,650,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $87.68.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average of $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $207.42.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $163.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,172. The stock has a market cap of $393.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.71 and a 1-year high of $137.11. The company has a market cap of $235.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,749,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,009,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $229.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,790. The company has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.93.

