Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum
In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $897,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,124.90. This trade represents a 6,666.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
