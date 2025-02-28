Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Up 868.8% in February

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a growth of 868.8% from the January 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,706,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Potash America Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PTAM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 271,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,327. Potash America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

