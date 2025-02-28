Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Releases Earnings Results

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 94 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 10,727,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,760. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.01. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 85.40 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73.

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.73. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,092.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($28,989.16). 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

