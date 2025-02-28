Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Up 0.4 %

PBAM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.25. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $341.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 22.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

