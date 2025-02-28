Private Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 30.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $502.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $17.61.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

SHBI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

