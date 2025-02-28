Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $157.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.68%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.