Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE TMO opened at $523.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $549.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $5,302,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,960,669.92. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $11,231,699 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

