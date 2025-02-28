Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First American Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 36,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 3,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $390.44 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $387.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

