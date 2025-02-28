Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,053,458 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 1,184.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,226,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053,458 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $50,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,930.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 898.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 102,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 92,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

Shares of BITO stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

