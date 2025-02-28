Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $85.23 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 49,164.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,581 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $85,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,711.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $393.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.15 and a 200 day moving average of $440.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

