Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $57.74 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,906,074 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $336.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

