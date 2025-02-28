PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 25th

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

PROG has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PROG to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

PROG Trading Up 1.0 %

PROG stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. PROG has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 10,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

