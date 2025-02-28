Promising Energy Stocks To Consider – February 28th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Vistra are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies that produce, refine, and distribute energy sources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. These stocks are highly sensitive to fluctuations in energy prices, regulatory changes, and global economic trends, which can impact both the supply and demand for energy products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,883,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,919,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.28. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.80. 17,045,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,447,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.07 billion, a PE ratio of 158.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,990,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,925. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $199.84.

