Promising Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 25th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Eaton are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, natural gas, and telecommunications. They are typically considered defensive investments because their regulated nature and consistent demand often lead to steady earnings and regular dividend payments, even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $30.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,091,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,935,016. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $499.84. 3,551,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.02 and a 200-day moving average of $461.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $507.00.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $286.47. 3,693,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

