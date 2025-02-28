Prosperitas Financial LLC Purchases 2,331 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $156.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

