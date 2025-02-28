Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Public Storage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.69.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $305.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.17. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

