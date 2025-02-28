pumpBTC Price Down 19% This Week (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One pumpBTC token can now be bought for $78,104.71 or 0.97836548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pumpBTC has a total market capitalization of $467.94 million and approximately $56,687.75 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,155.95 or 0.99323515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,636.47 or 0.98679811 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

pumpBTC Token Profile

pumpBTC’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 5,991 tokens. The official message board for pumpBTC is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC has a current supply of 5,991.18841987. The last known price of pumpBTC is 84,493.05759838 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $52,968.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

