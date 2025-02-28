Q1 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients Lowered by Roth Capital

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for MGP Ingredients in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGPI. TD Cowen cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI opened at $33.26 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.62.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 66.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 490,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,545,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

