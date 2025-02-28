Q1 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group Decreased by Roth Capital

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RVLV. Barclays upped their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Revolve Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE RVLV opened at $26.23 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,488,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $3,432,219.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,010. The trade was a 44.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,778 shares of company stock valued at $22,364,908. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

