Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Q2 by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 988.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Citigroup increased their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $543,652.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 218,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,530.52. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $1,109,747.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 337,643 shares in the company, valued at $35,931,968.06. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Trading Down 1.4 %

QTWO opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.64. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.