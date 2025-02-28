Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22), Zacks reports. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 184.93% and a negative return on equity of 48.05%. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 17.9 %

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,162,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,774. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.