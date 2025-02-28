Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. 381,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,995. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.