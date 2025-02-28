Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$73,111.61 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Michele Keusch sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total transaction of C$73,111.61.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$94.12 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$86.06 and a 12-month high of C$112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$91.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$94.52.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

